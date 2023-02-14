Disinformation Inc: State Department bankrolls group secretly blacklisting conservative media | 9 Feb 2023 | The Department of State has funded a deep-pocketed "disinformation" tracking group that is secretly blacklisting and trying to defund conservative media, likely costing the news organizations vital advertising dollars, the Washington Examiner can confirm. The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding blacklists to ad companies with the intent of defunding and shutting down websites peddling alleged "disinformation," the Washington Examiner reported. This same "disinformation" group has received $330,000 from two State Department-backed entities linked to the highest levels of government, raising concerns from First Amendment lawyers and members of Congress. The Washington Examiner revealed on Thursday that it is on this exclusion list. The list includes at least 2,000 websites and has "had a significant impact on the advertising revenue that has gone to those sites," said GDI's CEO Clare Melford on a March 2022 podcast.