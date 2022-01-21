Disney CEO Bob Chapek's 2021 compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, while median employee pay fell --Chapek's increased compensation comes while Disney's stock underperformed the Dow by over 33 percentage points last year | 21 Jan 2022 | Walt Disney Inc. Chief Executive Bob Chapek had a banner 2021, as his total compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, even though it was a pretty bad year for investors in the media and entertainment giant. In Disney's proxy statement for fiscal 2021, which ended September, the company disclosed late Wednesday that Chapek's total compensation for the year was $32.46 million, compared with $14.16 million in 2020. Chapek became Disney's CEO on Feb. 24, 2020, after Robert Iger abruptly stepped down.