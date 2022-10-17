Disney Park Charges Unvaccinated Guests More, Offers Discount to Vaccinated Guests to Boost Vaccinations | 17 Oct 2022 | As part of an effort to increase vaccination rates in the Land of the Rising Sun, Tokyo Disney Park is providing a special discount on theme park admission to guests who have received their COVID vaccinations. The woke company now offers a "discount" for guests, both international and domestic, who can prove they are "fully boosted and vaccinated." According to its website, a new "discount" has been issued that is only available to "fully vaccinated" Guests (both domestic and international) in order to boost of vaccinations in the Land of the Rising Sun. Called the "Event Wakuwari Discount" program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on one-day passports valid from October 13, 2022, to January 31, 2023.