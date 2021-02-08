Disney requires COVID vaccine for salaried and non-union hourly employees in US | 2 Aug 2021 | Disney is joining the scores of major companies requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated. The Mouse House said it will require all salaried and non-union hourly workers in the US to be vaccinated. Additionally, all new employees must be fully vaccinated if they want to work at Disney. Employees who have not gotten the jab but are working on site will have 60 days to "complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions," the company said.