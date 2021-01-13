Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results | 12 Jan 2021 | Disney and Walmart became the latest companies to announce they will halt any donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying the Electoral College results last week. The rebukes from the two giants marked the newest salvo in a burgeoning rebuke from corporate America against politicians looked to [reveal the fraud behind] the presidential 'election.' Companies have begun scrambling to disavow their support for lawmakers who voted against certification of the [fraudulent election].