Distraught Chicago officials heard on tape fuming over looting, riots: 'My ward is a s--t show' | 09 June 2020 | Distraught Chicago officials complained to Mayor Lori Lightfoot -- as looting and rioting in response to George Floyd’s death swept through the Windy City -- pleading for help and warning that the vulnerable had lost access to food and medicine. According to a tape obtained by WTTW News of an online conference call among the city's 50 aldermen and the mayor, one alderman could be heard weeping while others angrily decried what was going on in the city. "My ward is a s--t show," one alderman says. "They are shooting at the police." The call in Chicago was held Sunday, May 31. That day alone, there were 699 arrests -- primarily looters -- 132 officers injured, 48 shootings and 17 homicides, according to CBS Chicago, as well as widespread damage to businesses and other property.