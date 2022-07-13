Disturbing new footage shows Salvador Ramos roam Uvalde school halls, cops running away from gunshots | 12 July 2022 | Cops responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting ran away from gunshots while 19 children and two teachers were left to die in their classrooms, according to new footage of the horrifying attack published Tuesday. The disturbing video, first obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, shows how police officers dillydallied in the hallway of Robb Elementary School instead of charging toward 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24. The 77-minute clip shows officers rushing into the school just minutes after 18-year-old Ramos began his rampage, but rather than confront him, they stopped and lingered -- with one cop in a helmet and vest even seen using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer and checking his phone. The officers are also captured fleeing down the hallway when Ramos fires in their direction, according to the footage taken from school security cameras.