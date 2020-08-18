DNC 2020 Day 1: Michelle Obama, former rivals rally behind Joe Biden as they take aim at Trump's COVID-19 response --Under theme of unity, speakers will represent progressive, traditional platforms | 17 Aug 2020 | Democrats will open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Monday under the theme of unity, with speakers who represent the party's progressive and traditional platforms. "As we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything, including the monumental challenges we face today," the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a release... Tuesday's DNC theme is "Leadership Matters" and the featured speakers will include former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden. In addition to these high-profile figures, the keynote address will feature not one, but 17 speakers who the DNC calls "rising stars."