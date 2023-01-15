Doctor Calls for Withdrawal of Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Following New Research | 13 Jan 2023 | An American doctor is joining the calls for the withdrawal of the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines, pointing to new research that highlights a connection between the shots and adverse events. Dr. Joseph Fraiman, a doctor based in Louisiana who also conducts research on COVID-19 and other health issues, says it's time to halt the administration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines until new clinical trials prove the benefits from the vaccines outweigh the harms. The new research, including a reanalysis of the trials for the vaccines, raise concerns about whether the benefits from the vaccines outweigh the harms, according to the doctor. "I don't see how anyone couldn't be certain that the benefits are outweighing the harms on a population level, or even in the high-risk groups. I don't see the evidence to support that claim," Fraiman told The Epoch Times. Fraiman led a study that reanalyzed the original Pfizer and Moderna trials. He and his colleagues concluded in a study published following peer review that the vaccinated were at higher risk of serious adverse events.