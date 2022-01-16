Doctor loses license, must have psych evaluation for COVID 'falsehoods,' board says --Dr. Nass treated COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, according to the board. --On her blog, Nass called her license suspension a "witch-hunt." | 14 Jan 2022 | A doctor with decades of experience can't practice medicine after her license was temporarily suspended over complaints that she shared coronavirus misinformation [sic], according to a Maine licensing board. The board has ordered her to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation, it said. Dr. Meryl J. Nass, who got a license to practice medicine in Maine in 1997, had her license "immediately" suspended for 30 days after a board investigation and review of complaints against her on Jan. 12, according to a suspension order from the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine. Nass, who's an internist in Ellsworth, must "submit" to an evaluation by a "Board-selected psychologist" on Feb. 1, the board's evaluation order issued Jan. 11 said... Nass called "disinformation and misinformation" a "fuzzy concept" that the board hasn't defined for her, she said. "There's no law that says doctors can't express their educated opinion on any subject." Other grounds for her suspension include how Nass treated COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, according to the board.