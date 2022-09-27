Doctor Turns Against Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines, Calls for Global Pause | 27 Sept 2022 | A doctor who promoted COVID-19 vaccines is now calling for health authorities around the world to pause the administration of two of the most-widely utilized COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the benefits from the vaccines may not outweigh the risks. "There is more than enough evidence--I would say the evidence is overwhelming--to pause the rollout of the vaccine," Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and evidence-based medicine expert, told The Epoch Times. A paper from Malhotra detailing the evidence was published on Sept. 26. Among the citations is a recent reanalysis of the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials that concluded that vaccinated trial participants were at higher risk of serious adverse events. He called the study a "smoking gun." Malhotra also pointed to the lack of reduction in mortality or severe disease in the trials, which were completed in 2020.