Doctors Fight Back Against Law That Punishes Them for Diverging from 'Contemporary Scientific Consensus' | 13 Nov 2022 | As The Free Thought Project has reported, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who has sponsored a slew of mandatory vaccine laws throughout his career, came out in 2019 to threaten the speech of those who question forced vaccination... With the passage of Assembly Bill 2098 in August, this tyrannical state senator has finally gotten his way and even doctors who question the safety of a product from a company with a known history of criminal behavior -- will be punished by the state for doing so. The new law is set to go into effect on January 1 and doctors who disseminate information that diverges from the "contemporary scientific consensus" will face persecution. Now, some of them are fighting back. A group of doctors has filed a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom's tyrannical administration, asking the court to block the law from taking effect. The complaint argues that the new law "impedes their ability to communicate with their patients in the course of treatment."