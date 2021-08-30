Doctors Refuse to Provide Care for Unvaccinated COVID Patients | 30 Aug 2021 | Doctors throughout the United States are refusing to treat patients, even seriously ill patients, who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes at a time when there are a rising number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases occurring throughout the United States, with some hospitals in certain states being overwhelmed by the new cases. Jason Valentine, MD, a physician at Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, is one doctor who will not treat unvaccinated patients... According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines can still get infected with the virus, known as "breakthrough cases," which also means there is a risk vaccinated persons can transmit the infection to others.