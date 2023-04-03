Doctors, Scientists Call on Mississippi Officials to Take COVID Vaccines Off the Market | 4 March 2023 | The group of physicians, vaccine-injured people, and whistleblowers speaking at the Mississippi Capitol building on Monday and Tuesday weren’t asking state officials to cease all COVID-19 vaccinations and to convene a grand jury to investigate its rollout in the state. They were demanding it. "Stop the shots" was the refrain of those who had treated COVID patients over the last three years and those injured by the vaccine. On Monday and Tuesday, the medical freedom organization MS Against Mandates (MAM) held the Mississippi Medical Freedom Conference in Jackson, Mississippi, which included over a dozen physicians, several whistleblowers, six physician-confirmed vaccine-injured patients, and two parents whose sons died after receiving the vaccines.