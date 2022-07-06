Doctors Sue Biden Admin for Unlawfully Blocking Them From Treating COVID-19 Patients With Ivermectin | 3 June 2022 | A group of doctors has filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden's administration for unlawfully blocking them from using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The suit is filed against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It also names HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf as defendants. In the filing, plaintiffs Mary Talley Bowden, Paul E. Marik, and Robert L. Apter argue that by publicly ordering health professionals and patients to avoid ivermectin, the FDA both acted outside of its authority. They say the FDA inhibited the doctors' ability to practice medicine.