Documents Reveal Secret Twitter Portal U.S. Government Used to Censor COVID-19 Content | 15 Dec 2022 | New documents reveal how the United States government used a secret Twitter portal to censor COVID-19 content that contradicted the government's narrative. In its ongoing probe into Twitter's censorship practices, America First Legal has obtained a fourth set of documents exposing a secret Twitter portal, which U.S. government officials used to censor dissenting COVID-19 views in violation of the First Amendment. It's a revelation Elon Musk described as "extremely concerning." The documents reveal that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was collaborating with UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and Mafindo to mitigate "disinformation." Mafindo is a Facebook third-party fact-checking [sic] partner based in Indonesia that is funded by Google, known to have censored searches for keywords like Coronavirus, and COVID-19 as well as blocking information regarding adverse reactions and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines.