Insane! The U.S. deficit is $1.48 trillion, but the Nazis running Ukraine still get our tax dollars: DoD Announces $250M to Ukraine | 11 June 2020 | The Department of Defense announced today its plans for $250 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds for additional training, equipment, and advisory efforts... The USAI funds -- $125 million of which was conditional on Ukraine's progress on defense reforms -- will provide equipment to support ongoing training programs and operational needs. This includes capabilities to enhance Ukraine's defensive lethal capabilities and situational awareness in the maritime domain, air surveillance systems to monitor sovereign airspace, command and control and survivability of Ukraine's Land and Special Operations Forces through the provision of counter-artillery radars and tactical equipment, military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures, and cyber defense and strategic communications...