DOD announces creation of diversity and inclusion committee | 23 Sept 2022 | The Department of Defense has formed the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI) and on Friday announced the appointment of its inaugural slate of members. General (Ret.) Lester Lyles will chair the committee. Lyles, the DOD stated, is "devoted to community service, particularly in diversity and inclusion matters which he believes is a mission imperative to national security." Under the Biden administration, the Department of Defense has taken flak for its prioritization of social issues and progressive projects, especially amid major military failures such as the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.