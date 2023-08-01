DOD Controlled COVID 'Vaccines' From the Start Under National Security Program, Lied the Entire Time - Were Never 'Safe and Effective' | 5 Jan 2023 | According to congressionally passed statutes, research of active laws, and extra details obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the Department of Defense owns, implements, and oversees the COVID-19 vaccine program as a "countermeasure" to foreign attack. While the public was bombarded with an orchestrated fear campaign, the U.S. government managed the Covid response as a national security threat. The research and documents were obtained by a former executive of a pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO), Sasha Latypova, and intensive legal researcher Katherine Watt. The Three-Legged Stool The undercover operation was orchestrated utilizing three critical legal maneuvers: 1. Emergency Use Authorization EUA; 2. Prep Act; 3. Other Transactions Authority. President Trump declared a Public Health Emergency (PHE) on March 13, 2020, under the Stafford Act, putting the National Security Council in charge of the Covid policy. Covid-19 vaccines are "medical countermeasures" -- a grey area of products that are not regulated as vaccines or medicines.