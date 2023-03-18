DOD spends nearly $50 million a year 'to do nothing' with Trump's border wall materials, drawing GOP backlash --DOD is spending around $130,000 a day to store materials after Biden canceled Trump's border wall construction project | 16 March 2023 | The Biden administration spends about $130,000 per day to store and maintain unused border wall panels at the southern border, and Senate Republicans are demanding answers. Republican members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee -- using details provided to them in a request for information to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) -- sent a letter Wednesday evening to the Defense Department asking why nearly $50 million is being spent each year to store the Trump-era border materials. Led by ranking member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and signed by Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, along with nearly every other Republican on the committee, the senators wrote that they "are disturbed to learn the Department of Defense is paying private landowners to store border wall materials procured under the Trump Administration instead of fortifying the southern border with those materials."