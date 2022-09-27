DoD Wouldn't Let Troops Wait for FDA-Approved Vaccine | 27 Sept 2022 | The Pentagon considered as far back as October 2021 offering service members the option of taking the FDA-approved vaccine versus the vaccine authorized for emergency use before facing any punishment, but ultimately decided against it, paving the way for thousands to be discharged from the military, according to documents obtained by Breitbart News. A senior defense official proposed in an October 20, 2021, action memo allowing service members who did not want to take the vaccine that was under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) -- known as the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine -- to wait instead for the FDA-approved vaccine -- known as Comirnaty -- before facing punishment for being unvaccinated... According to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recently, some military whistleblowers have claimed that vaccine vials at a military base were mislabeled "Comirnaty," when their lot number appears on a CDC database listing EUA vaccine lot numbers. Johnson last month sent a letter to the DoD, FDA, and CDC demanding answers.