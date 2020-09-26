DOJ alleges local Pennsylvania officials opened 9 discarded military mail-in ballots | 24 Sept 2020 | David J. Freed, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday afternoon that his office had opened an inquiry into the disposal of nine military mail-in ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. A press release announced that Freed's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Scranton Resident Office began an "inquiry" on Monday "into reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections." The U.S. Attorney's office became involved "at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis." Freed's office initially claimed that all nine discarded ballots were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump, but then released a revised statement at 3:47 p.m. stating, "Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, seven were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown." The revised statement also noted, "Some of the ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot." The Pennsylvania State Police is also assisting in the investigation.