DOJ appeals judge's appointment of special master to Trump case | 8 Sept 2022 | The Department of Justice has appealed a judge's decision to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI took from Donald Trump's Florida estate. The DOJ filed the appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, per Politico, arguing that temporarily halting its probe into the former president's handling of classified materials would cause "irreparable harm" to the public and the government. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, granted the former president's request to have a third party evaluate the materials the bureau took from his home during its raid. Cannon declined to return the documents to Trump but empowered the special master to "review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property."