DOJ Asks Federal Judge to Sentence Steve Bannon to 6 Months in Jail, Hefty Fine | 17 Oct 2022 | The Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed that former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon should serve six months in jail and pay $200,000 for defying a subpoena by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury in July found Bannon guilty on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and provide documents to the Jan. 6 committee. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21. In a court filing on Oct. 17, the DOJ wrote that Bannon engaged in "bad-faith contempt of Congress" after the subpoenas were issued.