DOJ asks governors about coronavirus orders that may have resulted in nursing home deaths --Four killers on the hot seat: Cuomo, Murphy, Wolf, and Whitmer | 26 Aug 2020 | The Justice Department (DOJ) on Wednesday requested data from four governors on their orders requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients. "Protecting the rights of some of society's most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country's most important obligations," Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in a statement. "We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk." The department requested data from Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D) of New York, Phil Murphy (D) of New Jersey, Tom Wolf (D) of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer (D) of Michigan. [Where's the data request from Ned Lamont (D) of Connecticut?]