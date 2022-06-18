DOJ blocks GOP effort to get answers on Hunter Biden investigation | 17 June 2022 | GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson sent a letter to U.S. Attorney David Weiss regarding the probe into Hunter Biden. They wanted to know if Nicholas McQuaid, the acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division had recused himself from the investigation into Hunter Biden. McQuaid formerly worked with Hunter Biden’s lawyer Chris Clark. Newsmax reported: The Justice Department appears to have stymied efforts by two GOP senators to get answers about the Hunter Biden tax probe from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to the Washington Examiner.