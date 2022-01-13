DOJ charges Oath Keepers founder, 10 others with seditious conspiracy related to Jan. 6 riot --The move marks the first set of charges echoing [false] claims of an insurrection | 13 Jan 2022 | The Department of Justice unveiled seditious conspiracy charges against 11 defendants, including the founder and leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 150 of the defendants have pleaded guilty, and 71 had been sentenced as of Jan. 1, according to Politico. Most of these sentenced Jan. 6 offenders had been convicted of misdemeanors, such as illegally entering the Capitol building, and fewer than half of them have received prison time. Democrats and media outlets have framed the riot as an "insurrection," yet no defendants had faced charges of insurrection or sedition until the new charges against Rhodes and others on Jan. 13.