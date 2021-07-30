DOJ indicates it might sue states returning to pre-pandemic voting regulations --'Where violations of such laws occur, the Justice Department will not hesitate to act,' attorney general said | 28 July 2021 | Joe Biden's Justice Department warned states on Wednesday that they could face legal action in rolling back COVID-era voting procedures. "The department's enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction's re-adoption of prior voting laws or procedures to be presumptively lawful; instead, the department will review a jurisdiction's changes in voting laws or procedures for compliance with all federal laws regarding elections, as the facts and circumstances warrant," reads a document released by DOJ. It proceeds to outline a long list of statutory protections on voting rights, including those surrounding mail-in voting. The new guidance comes as Arizona audits its 2020 [stolen] election results and as Congress weighs legislation on the issue.