DOJ issues more than 30 subpoenas to Trump associates - source --The DOJ also seized the phones belonging to two top Trump advisers | 13 Sept 2022 | The Department of Justice has issued a flurry of over 30 subpoenas to aides of former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the federal investigation confirmed to Fox News. The Justice Department also seized phones from two top Trump advisers in the investigation, which aims to probe Trump's unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election. The dozens of new subpoenas mark a rapid escalation in pressure applied to the Trump camp by the DOJ.