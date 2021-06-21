DOJ Nominee Worked With Hunter Biden at Law Firm Tied to Ukrainian Energy Giant --Hunter Biden laptop emails indicate he attended private dinner with DOJ nominee Hampton Dellinger | 21 June 2021 | Joe Biden's nominee for a top Justice Department position worked alongside Hunter Biden at a prominent law firm that represented Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings, emails from Hunter Biden's laptop show. Hampton Dellinger, who Biden nominated on Friday to lead the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team at Boies Schiller Flexner, an international law firm where Biden served as counsel. Emails from Biden's laptop show he worked closely with lawyers on Boies Schiller Flexner's crisis management team. He referred Burisma Holdings to the crisis unit as a client in April 2014. Biden's laptop emails also indicate he attended a private dinner party with Dellinger and several other Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers in March 2014.