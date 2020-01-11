DOJ official confirms FBI 2019 criminal investigation into Hunter Biden is still active | 29 Oct 2020 | A justice department official has confirmed to Sinclair Broadcast Group that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates back in 2019, focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that the probe remains active. Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen has also spoken with a central witness in these allegations, which suggests that former Vice President Joe Biden knew more than he has acknowledged about his son's overseas dealings. Tony Bobulinksi was thrust into the national spotlight on the evening of the final presidential debate. It was on that night the former business associate of Hunter Biden claimed Democratic nominee Joe Biden knew about his son taking payments from Chinese and Ukrainian companies and strongly suggested he got a kickback.