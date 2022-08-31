DOJ opposes special master in Trump case, alleges classified materials were concealed | 31 Aug 2022 | The Biden Justice Department late Tuesday told a federal judge it opposes naming a special master to review evidence taken from Donald Trump's Florida home, alleging there may have been an effort to conceal classified documents after the president's lawyers received a grand jury subpoena earlier this summer. DOJ "developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed" from a storage locker in Mar-A-Lago and "that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation," prosecutors argued in the new filing. In its 36-page filing, DOJ said the former president's request for a special master "fails for multiple, independent reasons," including that it would "harm national security interests."