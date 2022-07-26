DOJ reportedly investigating Trump's conduct, conversations as part of 2020 election probe | 26 July 2022 | The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the actions and correspondence of former President Trump in its investigation of his inner circle's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election coup. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the DOJ has, before a grand jury, asked witnesses about meetings Trump had in December 2020 and January 2021 as well as his pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. People familiar with the matter told The Post that the questions focused on the extent of Trump's [alleged] involvement in this effort. Until then, the DOJ has focused its investigation on Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani.