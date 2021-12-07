DOJ Retracts Claim It Seized 'Fully Constructed' Lego Set From Accused Capitol Rioter | 12 July 2021 | The Department of Justice has retracted its claim that it seized a "fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set" from an accused Capitol rioter. In a memorandum asking a court to order Robert Morss be held pending trial, prosecutors claimed that law enforcement officials "recover[e]d a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set" while arresting the defendant. But in a supplemental motion, authorities said they erred in conveying that claim. "Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication and that statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search, as pictured below," they wrote.