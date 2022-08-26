DOJ reveals redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid | 26 Aug 2022 | The Justice Department on Friday revealed a heavily redacted copy of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago. The FBI had probable cause to believe that records containing classified national defense information would be found at the Palm Beach, Florida, residence, according to an agent who wrote the 32-page affidavit. "There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found" at Trump's home, read an unredacted portion of the affidavit. A federal judge had ordered the key document's release over the objections of the DOJ, which argued it contains highly sensitive facts about the ongoing criminal investigation into Trump. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart accepted the DOJ's proposed redactions to the affidavit one day before it was made public.