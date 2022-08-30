DOJ Says FBI Agents Took Potentially 'Privileged' Materials in Trump Raid | 29 Aug 2022 | Officials have completed their examination of documents that were taken during a raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and it's possible "attorney-client privileged information" was seized by FBI agents, the Department of Justice stated in an Aug. 29 filing. The Justice Department (DOJ) was responding to a motion filed by Trump to request the appointment of a special master to review the seized documents. The DOJ's "privilege review team" was tasked with reviewing the documents, prosecutors said in the Aug. 29 legal brief, coming in response to a weekend ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon to schedule a hearing on whether an independent third party to oversee the department's combing of evidence is needed. That team "identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures," according to the DOJ's filing, which noted that the review was carried out before Trump's request.