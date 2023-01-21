DOJ seizes more classified docs from Biden's Wilmington home after 12-hour FBI search | 21 Jan 2023 | The Justice Department seized additional classified records from Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home after an FBI search on Friday, Fox News has learned. "On Jan. 20, 2023, the FBI executed a planned, consensual search of the President's residence in Wilmington, Delaware," Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney to U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, told Fox News Saturday. Lausch was the DOJ official running the investigation into Biden's improper retention of classified records ahead of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur... The FBI search began Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. and concluded Friday night around 10:30 p.m.