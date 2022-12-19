DOJ snooped on House Intelligence Committee investigators during Russia probe, subpoenas show | 19 Dec 2022 | In an extraordinary intrusion on congressional oversight, the Justice Department used grand jury subpoenas to secretly obtain the personal email and phone data of at least two top House Intelligence Committee investigators back in November 2017 just as they and their boss, then-Chairman Devin Nunes, were assembling bombshell evidence of FBI abuses in the Russia collusion probe, Just the News has learned. The subpoenas, obtained by Just the News, show the DOJ demanded that Google turn over personal email and phone data from the two senior staffers on Nov. 20, 2017, and that responsive materials were to be returned to DOJ by Dec. 5, 2017. The subpoenas were delivered during a critical time frame in the committee's effort to expose the Donald Trump-Russia collusion investigation as having been driven by an uncorroborated political opposition dossier funded by Hillary Clinton. Nunes's committee was locked at the time in a bitter struggle to force the FBI and DOJ to turn over records to the committee.