DOJ urges Appeals Court to force dismissal of Flynn case --A lower-court judge has held up the dismissal, citing DOJ's 'unusual' reversal | 01 June 2020 | The Justice Department on Monday urged a federal Appeals Court to force a lower-court judge to dismiss the prosecution of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately toss the case against Flynn, despite the Justice Department's move to drop [the charge]. Flynn pleaded guilty to the offense in 2017 but reversed course and moved to withdraw his plea in recent months. Sullivan instead sought outside input about whether he should abandon the case -- and potentially charge Flynn with contempt of court for perjury during his guilty plea proceedings. On Monday, DOJ said Sullivan was wrong to take that step. "Instead of inviting further proceedings, the court should have granted the government’s motion to dismiss,” top DOJ officials, including at least two career prosecutors, wrote in a 45-page filing to a three-judge Appeals Court panel.