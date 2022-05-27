Domestic terrorism bill fails in Senate | 27 May 2022 | A Democratic proposal to create a special task force for hunting down "white supremacists" in the US military and federal law enforcement agencies failed in the Senate on Thursday, after no Republicans voted for it. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would have set up an interagency task force within the FBI and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to analyze and counter white supremacist infiltration in the military and federal law enforcement... Opposing the bill, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said it was an "insult" to claim US Marines and police were "consumed with white supremacy and neo-Nazism." The final vote in the Senate was 47-47, along party lines.