Dominion Part of Council That Disputed Election Integrity Concerns in DHS Statement --Dominion Voting Systems used statement, which obscured company's council membership, to dispute concerns over voting systems | 16 Nov 2020 | After allegations emerged that called into questioned the integrity of voting machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) -- part of the Department of Homeland Security -- issued a statement on Nov. 12 disputing the allegations, saying "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." What the agency failed to disclose, however, is that Dominion Voting Systems is a member of CISA's Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, one of two entities that authored the statement put out by CISA. In addition, Smartmatic, a separate voting machine company that has been the subject of additional concerns, is also a member.