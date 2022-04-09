Dominion Voting Machine From 2020 Election Goes Missing, Uber Driver Buys it for $8 at Goodwill | 4 Sept 2022 | A Dominion [so-called] voting machine used in Michigan's 2020 election was shockingly sold for $8 at Goodwill to an Uber driver from Ohio. Michigan officials are now investigating the incident, trying to determine how the voting machine was able to be sold online. Ean Hutchinson, an Uber driver from Miamisburg, Ohio, was able to purchase the 2020 Dominion voting machine from an online auction held by a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac, Michigan. Hutchinson won the auction with a bid of $7.99. The Uber driver then flipped the voting machine by selling it on eBay, listing it for a starting price of $250. Hutchinson ended up selling the machine for $1,200 to Connecticut resident Harri Hursti.