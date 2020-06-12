Dominion Voting Machines Were Updated Before Election, Georgia Official Confirms | 04 Dec 2020 | Georgia's Dominion Voting Systems machines in one county were updated in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 presidential election, a state official confirmed during Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee meeting about election integrity on Dec. 3. Ryan Germany, general counsel for the Georgia secretary of state's (SOS) office, made the remarks in response to a question from Republican state Sen. Marty Harbin about allegations that Dominion machines in Fayette County had been updated on Nov. 2, the day before the election. "I understand in one of the precincts that represents in my district, that on the day before the election, there were updates being done to the machines--because of the Senate race with 24 candidates, the machine was having problems in printing," Harbin, who represents the 16th Georgia State Senate district, asked Germany at the hearing.