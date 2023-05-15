Dominion Voting Systems pressed on role in Tucker Carlson firing | 14 May 2023 | Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on Dominion Voting [sic] Systems to explain its alleged role in Fox News’ dismissal of Tucker Carlson, in a tweet on Saturday. The former TV host accused the network several days ago of firing him as part of its settlement with the voting machine manufacturer. Carlson and three other Fox hosts were named in a writ charging the network with broadcasting false claims that the voting technology was instrumental in the 2020 US presidential election being stolen from Donal Trump. "If Dominion wants to do business with Texas in the future, they should first answer questions about what role, if any, they played in silencing a prominent conservative journalist," Abbott tweeted, citing recent reports alleging "Dominion Voting Systems demanded that Tucker Carlson be fired as part of a litigation settlement" with Fox News.