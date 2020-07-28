Don Lemon, Chuck Todd make cameos at Barr hearing when Jim Jordan plays video of 'peaceful' protesters --The video montage featured a variety of mainstream media members referring to recent protests as 'peaceful' | 28 July 2020 | A variety of MSNBC and CNN hosts made cameos during Attorney General William Barr's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday when Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, used his opening statement to put an emphasis on mainstream media's efforts to paint sometimes violent protesters as "peaceful." ...Jordan then played a powerful video montage featuring a variety of mainstream media members referring to recent protests as “peaceful,” which included everyone from CNN's Don Lemon to NBC News' Chuck Todd dismissing violence amid images of burning buildings and attacks on law enforcement. The video -- which irked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. -- featured MSNBC host Ali Velshi famously declaring he was covering a "mostly a protest" despite a building burning right behind him.