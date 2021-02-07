Donald H. Rumsfeld, Defense Secretary During Iraq War, Is Dead at 88 | 1 July 2021 | Donald H. Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense for Presidents Gerald R. Ford and George W. Bush, who presided over America's Cold War strategies in the 1970s and, in the new world of terrorism decades later, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, died on Tuesday at his home in Taos, N.M. He was 88. The cause was multiple myeloma, said Keith Urbahn, a spokesman for the family... In his 2011 memoir, Known and Unknown, Mr. Rumsfeld, more than four years out of office, still expressed no regrets over the decision to [illegally] invade Iraq, which had cost the United States $700 billion and 4,400 American lives, insisting that the removal of President Hussein had justified the effort.