Donald Trump: All Documents Seized by FBI Were 'Declassified' and 'All They Had to Do Was Ask' | 12 Aug 2022 | President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that all the documents seized by FBI agents during the raid on his house Monday were declassified. "Number one, it was all declassified," Trump wrote in a statement released to reporters. "Number two, they didn't need to 'seize' anything." The former president said the documents were secure and the FBI could have asked for any documents that they wanted but accused them of choosing a more political route. "They could have had it anytime they wanted and that includes LONG ago," he wrote. "ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK."