Donald Trump calls nuclear docs claim a 'hoax' | 12 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump said Friday that a report claiming FBI agents were looking for documents concerning nuclear weapons at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week was a "hoax" -- as a separate report said the bureau had found “dozens” of classified papers during Monday's raid. "Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more," Trump posted to Truth Social Friday morning. "Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer's [sic], or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn't let them get even close -- said 'ABSOLUTELY NOT,'" Trump went on, before again suggesting that federal agents might have planted information during the search.