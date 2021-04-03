Donald Trump CPAC speech - read the full transcript --It was Trump's first major public appearance since leaving the White House | 02 March 2021 | In his first major speech since leaving the White House, Donald Trump teased a 2024 presidential run, maintained that he won the 2020 election, and listed the GOP rivals he wanted out of the party for criticizing him. For about 90 minutes, the ex-president continued his regular airing of grievances that had become synonymous with his campaign rallies before the election, and his attempts to challenge the 'election' results. Read the full speech here.