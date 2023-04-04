Donald Trump Departs Mar-a-Lago for NYC Amid Cheering Supporters | 3 April 2023 | Former President Donald Trump on Monday departed his residence at Mar-a-Lago for the Palm Beach Airport on his way to New York City to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. The route to the airport was lined with supporters holding pro-Trump flags and cheering for the president. Trump entered the airport with an 11 car motorcade. Most networks carried the historic departure. Trump is the first president in history to be indicted.